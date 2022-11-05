A conspiracy theory made its way across TikTok, connecting celebrities and politicians with black eyes to the Illuminati and QAnon. Some have even tried to connect it to a reptilian race.



But where did this theory come from? Read on for the breakdown.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What is the black eye club?

The black eye club on TikTok is centred around the baseless idea that society's elite are getting black eyes from specific initiation rituals and other bizarre ways.

The hashtag #blackeyeclub, has 3.8million views on the platform and features many videos of people claiming that celebrities like Pope Francis, Kanye West, Doja Cat, and more, have all partaken in rituals to get into the Illuminati.

A quick Google search will show that these celebrities have all appeared to have black eyes at some point.

Still, they also have plausible explanations.

The conspiracy plot thickens when one considers that it tends to be the left eye that is bruised, but most people are right-handed, indicating that the left eye is more likely to get the effects of a punch.

Believers in the black eye club also noted that celebrities pay hefty amounts for security to keep them out of harm's way.

However, this explanation doesn't account for some stunts gone wrong during filming, car crashes, or groups of fans trying to touch them.

Are there any other conspiracy theories linked to the black eye club?

Some believe QAnon is responsible for the bruised eyes.

They said the black eyes result from injections of a chemical called adrenochrome, which they say is derived from children's blood. It is then injected into adults to keep them looking youthful.

Another theory is that many online believers embrace in the idea that reptiles are making their way all over the world and starting with the upper echelon.

Their theories range from snakes who are incredibly smart, taking over human bodies through their mouths, or their left eyes.

Is the black eye club genuine?

No. Of course not.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

