The Boston cop slide fail has become an instant meme

A video of the Boston police officer injuring himself sliding down a slide in a children’s playground has been given the meme treatment.

The clip has become a viral sensation after showing the cop somehow sliding face down at lightning speed, at an awkward angle, and banging onto the sides of the metal slide.

The officer could be heard saying, “Oh f**k” when he emerged from the end of the slide and proceeded to slide across the ground with the momentum he somehow gained.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the Boston Police Department, the officer was “hurt” during the stunt that was filmed by onlooking colleagues but is believed to be otherwise ok.

The Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, told NBC Boston: “We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if it looks like we need to make sure that there’s more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too.”

The clip has since become a viral hit across all social media platforms, becoming an instant meme.

One person reversed the video so it hilariously looks like the cop is getting sucked into the slide.





Another person mocked that the sound he made coming down the slide is the same sound ice in those big machines makes.

@cozy_40 Tell me im lying 😂 #greenscreen #fyp #foryou #fypシ #funny #relatable #trending #utopia #bostonpolice #slide





Someone put Phil Collins’ iconic track “In The Air Tonight” over the top of it, mimicking the drums.









Other people even recreated the slide with none generating the rapid speed the cop somehow got.

One person captioned their video: “Couldn’t be me.”





One person summed it up perfectly when he wrote: “Lots of viral internet things where I can’t wait for their fifteen minutes to be up, but Boston slide cop, not you. I’ll never tire of you.”



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.