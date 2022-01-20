If you’ve ever wondered how a relationship can end in three seconds, keep on reading.

One woman was left mortified by a string of text messages from her boyfriend. In them, he asked her to pop on some makeup because she was meeting his friends for the first time.

In the clip fittingly captioned, “Here’s to being single in 2022”, Lily (@xlily.brown8x) shared a series of screenshots to her 3.1 million viewers and counting.

What started out as an ordinary conversation between the pair soon had jaws collectively dropping across the platform.

He opened the chat with: “Hey hey babe. Have you started getting ready for tonight yet?”

Lily explained that she hadn’t “done makeup or anything” because she was under the impression it was a casual outing.

To her horror, her now-ex-partner responded: “Yeah babe but do you mind just popping a little bit on as you are meeting my mates and stuff for the first time.”

The audacious exchange wasn’t quite finished there.

“Don’t want them thinking I’ve pulled a clapped one,” he added. “First impressions and that.”

Lily said the comment made her feel sick, and understandably, she no longer wanted to go because he “made [her] feel bad about it.”

Just as you thought it couldn’t get any worse, he added the icing on the cake.

“Ugh babe don’t bother then, either put something on your face or don’t turn up because I cba,” he said.

here’s to being single in 2022 #fyp #foryoupage #saturdaysarefortheboys







Inevitably, the exchange riled up thousands of fellow TikTok users, forcing them to have their say. One spoke on behalf of the platform, saying: “When I tell you my jaw dropped to the other side of the earth.”

One said they “would’ve received the SWIFTEST block”, while another shocked user commented: “Ain’t no way he thought it was okay to say that.”

“Nahhhhhh I wouldn’t be having that,” one added.



Another joked, “Send the screenshots to his mum, so she knows what she raised.”

Talk about red flags.