In a viral TikTok, a confused American posted a video wondering why many British homes are set up in a strange way.

@swfinds posted the video with the on-screen caption, "can someone please tell me why almost all British homes have tiny front doors that open onto a dangerous side?"

The video shows several homes with nearly identical doors that open directly onto a cobblestone sidewalk.





This style of home is quite widespread in the UK. Many of the townhomes, or terraced buildings as they're known in the UK, were built in the early 16th-century. UK users quickly flooded the comments to inform the confused American that this was not strange.

UK TikTokers explained to a confused American why British housing looks the way it does TikTok





One users, @sjtrainsyt_alex22195, revealed that the homes open inwards, making it safer to enter onto the pavement and the pavement was safe to walk on.

Others joked that the homes in the UK were safer than most things Americans deem safe, like schools.

Swfinds, the user that posted the video has posted many more like it, questioning why things in the UK function the way they do. Some other videos ask why there are yellow bins on the side of the road, why eggs are kept in aisles rather than in the refrigerator section.

Some users have speculated the account is satire.

