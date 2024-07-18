For many, going on holiday is all about relaxing and getting some peace and quiet - and one couple certainly got that... as to their shock they were the only guests there.

No queuing was needed for TikToker Cameron (@freedom_hustler) who posted how he and his partner had the entire Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos in Mexico to themselves.



In the clip, Cameron panned his camera to show the endless amount of empty sun beds (no early morning rush down to the pool to secure one then), while there was also nobody chilling in the pool either.

Although having a 5-star resort to yourself might sound dreamy, Cameron shared that this wasn't exactly the case but actually reminded him of a certain popular dystopian TV show.

"At first, it started as a joke… but it feels more like an episode from Black Mirror," he said in the video.





@freedom_hustler If anyone wants the place to yourself, come now. Bingo starts soon. Some of these games aren’t 2 player #freedom #abandoned #resort #blackmirror #vacation

After seeing nobody outside, the TikToker decided to scope out the place for any signs of fellow holidaymakers - but to no avail.

"Every time I think I see someone that’s not wearing a white uniform, I get excited, only to realize, no, just more contractors working on the place. Which, again, was kind of cool, until it wasn’t," Cameron said.

This led to further confusion and questions from him and wondered how the resort was maintaining itself financially if they were the only guests staying there.

"How is this place paying for all these lights?" he questioned.

"How are these fire pits being lit all day, all night for us? Who is paying for all this? This entire kingdom is just for us."

Following the video receiving over 8.1m, a representative at resort responded to all the viral attention it had gotten.

"Velas Resorts operate at 100 per cent regardless of the number of actual guests staying on property," Melissa Wisenbaker, told The New York Post back in January.

"That is a staff to guest ratio of 3 to 1, versus at many other resorts that are the opposite (3 guests to every 1 staff)."

