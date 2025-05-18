Critically endangered eastern mountain bongo calf born at UK safari park

A critically endangered eastern mountain bongo calf has been born at a UK safari park.

The male calf was born at Woburn Safari Park in Woburn, Bedfordshire, to first-time mother Odongo and father Sonny.

Keepers said the calf needed physiotherapy shortly after his birth on May 5 to strengthen his hips and rear legs, but is now doing well.

On his introduction to the herd, the young calf was said to have eagerly dashed around and took in his new surroundings.

The bongo calf with mother Odongo

The birth follows that of another male calf, Djembe, born to Odongo’s twin sister Othaya in October 2024.

Odongo and Othaya were born at Woburn on August 3 2014 and are one of only two surviving sets of bongo twins ever recorded in captivity.

Keepers said they are inseparable and continue to support each other as mothers.

Their two young calves have already formed a bond, with nose-to-nose greetings and close interactions observed.

The park says Odongo’s instincts quickly took over after the birth, and she has blossomed into a nurturing and protective mother.

As a critically endangered species, every birth plays a vital role in securing the future of these beautiful animals Tom Robson, Woburn Safari Park

The eastern mountain bongo is classified as critically endangered, with captive breeding programmes playing a key role in conservation efforts.

Woburn’s head of section Tom Robson said: “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our second male bongo calf to the herd at Woburn.

“After a six-year breeding gap, two healthy calves were born within months of each other, marking a major success for the captive breeding programme.

“As a critically endangered species, every birth plays a vital role in securing the future of these beautiful animals.

“Odongo has embraced motherhood beautifully, it’s just wonderful to see her offering her newborn the strongest possible start in life.”