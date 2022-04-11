The Conversation (0)
The incredible moment a crow copied the sound of a dog barking has gone viral.
As the bird perched on a roof, it growled and yapped as it mocked a nearby pet as the person filming stood laughing in amazement.
While it may seem bizarre to the untrained ear, it turns out that crows have exceptional vocal range, and can mimic human voices, car alarms, and other animals to name a few.
