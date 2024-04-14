Waitress slams diners who don't include children in their reservations

A restaurant worker has vented her frustrations at diners who don't include their children in their booking reservations.

In a viral TikTok video, Kaylo Laverty (@kaylo.laverty.designs) explained how she has been a server and bartender for the past ten years, disclaiming that she has never "personally experienced this."

Her take was in response to a skit that said: "Your children exist, therefore they are a head in your reservation."

In Kaylo's clip, she recalled a situation in which a couple made a reservation at her restaurant for two people. However, they had two children with them.

"I kind of understand, maybe, a baby," she told viewers. "But I work at a smaller restaurant. And if you make a reservation for two, we’re going to sit you at a smaller table."

The family had to be turned away as the establishment was not able to accommodate all four of them.

"These people made a reservation for two people," Kaylo reiterated.





@kaylo.laverty.designs #stitch with @$yd i hosted literally for three days when i injured my shoulder and could not serve, and it was the worst three days of my life. I had mad respect for hosts after that 😂#eclipse #jojosiwa





Turns out, Kaylo wasn't alone in her thinking with hundreds of fellow TikTokers flooding the comments with their personal experiences.

"As a host - always count the kids! They take up a seat," one person wrote.

Another added: "When parents don't count the kids, I wanna ask 'Are the kids eating? Are they sitting? Are they going to be in this restaurant while you sit and eat?'"

A third said: "Where I work we ask separately how many adults and how many children will be sitting with you. We don’t say “eating/dining” because then you get, well they aren’t going to be eating anything."

Meanwhile, on TikToker wrote: "I usually say 4, 2 adults 2 kids it’s not that hard if you want to emphasize that they’re kids for menus or whatever"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.