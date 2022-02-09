A Christian pastor has been rinsed on Twitter after telling women there is “no reason whatsoever” to take pictures wearing certain articles of clothing.

“Dear Brian” began trending on Twitter this morning following the tweet from the Utah father-of-five, Brian Sauvé.

Posting on Monday evening, he wrote: “Dear Ladies, there is no reason whatsoever for you to post pictures of yourself in low cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar—ever.

“Not to show your weight loss journey. Not to show your newborn baby. Not to document your birth story.”

His tweet is signed off: “Your brothers”.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The tweet received backlash as Sauvé was urged to “stop projecting your shame onto others” and to “mind your business”:

However, some agreed with his tweet and defended him:

Others, including podcaster and author Kimberley Johnson and actor George Hahn trolled him with pictures of their own:

Oh my.

PS: Wear whatever you want, even if it does trigger an unsavoury faction of Twitter…

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.