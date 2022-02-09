A Christian pastor has been rinsed on Twitter after telling women there is “no reason whatsoever” to take pictures wearing certain articles of clothing.
“Dear Brian” began trending on Twitter this morning following the tweet from the Utah father-of-five, Brian Sauvé.
Posting on Monday evening, he wrote: “Dear Ladies, there is no reason whatsoever for you to post pictures of yourself in low cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar—ever.
“Not to show your weight loss journey. Not to show your newborn baby. Not to document your birth story.”
His tweet is signed off: “Your brothers”.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Dear Ladies,\n\nThere is no reason whatsoever for you to post pictures of yourself in low cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar\u2014ever.\n\nNot to show your weight loss journey.\n\nNot to show your newborn baby.\n\nNot to document your birth story.\n\n-Your Brothers— Brian Sauv\u00e9 (@Brian Sauv\u00e9) 1644264912
The tweet received backlash as Sauvé was urged to “stop projecting your shame onto others” and to “mind your business”:
Please stop projecting your shame onto others. \n\nThank you.https://twitter.com/leahmcelrath/status/1491179261130342403\u00a0\u2026— Leah McElrath (@Leah McElrath) 1644359961
Dear Brian,\n\nPastors like you are why the Church is known for misogyny and the subjugation of women more than empathy and equity. \n\nYou should try the sacred ministry of minding your own damn business.https://twitter.com/brian_sauve/status/1490781210909446146\u00a0\u2026— John Pavlovitz (@John Pavlovitz) 1644364815
Dear Brian:\n\nI am a proud member of the congregation of the Holy Church of Mind Your Own Damn Business.\n\nYou should try it sometime.\n\n\u2014 My Body, My Choice— Katie S. Phang (@Katie S. Phang) 1644361852
Dear Brian,\n\nIf you don't like it, there is no reason for you to be on social media. \n\nNot to look at pics.\n\nNot to see things your little eyes can't handle.\n\nNot to reveal your misogyny. \n\n-Everyone Elsepic.twitter.com/FHmKeqHaaY— Jenna Busch (@Jenna Busch) 1644358399
Dear Brian, this is from my friend Bella who thinks you're a jerk.pic.twitter.com/MAbYMx5M1g— Lorenzo The Cat (@Lorenzo The Cat) 1644368440
See, Brian, how ridiculous it sounds when you turn the misogyny off?— Jean Krak \ud83d\udc9b (@Jean Krak \ud83d\udc9b) 1644332511
Men need to take a lot more responsibility for themselves & a lot less control of others.— Patrick Nouwen (@Patrick Nouwen) 1644323416
it's never occurred to these guys how many things women do for each other or themselves, no male approval necessary, expected, or quite frankly wantedhttps://twitter.com/Brian_Sauve/status/1490781210909446146\u00a0\u2026— Erin Ryan (@Erin Ryan) 1644373705
However, some agreed with his tweet and defended him:
Dear Brian , you are speaking the truth. Real women agree with you @Brian_Sauvepic.twitter.com/tkHK876zLq— LIZZIE\ud83e\udd0d\u271d\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d (@LIZZIE\ud83e\udd0d\u271d\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d) 1644361037
Brian is trending. He's completely correct.https://twitter.com/Brian_Sauve/status/1490781210909446146\u00a0\u2026— Paul Joseph Watson (@Paul Joseph Watson) 1644403181
Others, including podcaster and author Kimberley Johnson and actor George Hahn trolled him with pictures of their own:
Dear Brian, \n\nYou mean like this one? https://twitter.com/Brian_Sauve/status/1490781210909446146\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/zszyHAXXA3— Kimberley Johnson (@Kimberley Johnson) 1644363139
Dear Brian,\n\nJust curling up pre-original sin Adam-style with some verses on this blessed February evening. I can\u2019t find any references to \u201clow cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar\u201d anywhere. I\u2019d lift my book, but I don\u2019t wanna compete with your beard.\n\n- G https://twitter.com/brian_sauve/status/1490781210909446146\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/74RPg6XrnK— George Hahn (@George Hahn) 1644369065
Oh my.
PS: Wear whatever you want, even if it does trigger an unsavoury faction of Twitter…
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.