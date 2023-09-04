Disney 'investigating' footage that shows employees 'twerking' while dressed as characters

Disney is reportedly investigating footage that appears to show staff twerking while dressed in their family-friendly character uniform.

In a viral video shared to a TikTok account called 'Illegal Disney,' the famed dog Pluto was spotted provocatively dancing to the popular audio that sings: "Here comes the hurricane b****".

Another clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the character heads in the dressing room. "Warning! Will ruin Disney magic. Disney backstage," the caption read.

It has since been reported that Disney seniors are fuming about the clips.

A source told The Sun that while it "looks silly," it is "absolutely paramount" to protect the integrity of the characters.

"They’ve asked top investigators to shut down the feed and try to identify those responsible, who are in breach of their employment contracts," they continued.

"They’re one of the most protective companies in the world because they know their biggest customers are young children who don’t want the illusion shattered.

"Some of the clips show the characters dancing and twerking in their outfits — it’s just not on-message."





It comes after a NSFW X/Twitter account posing as Disney Junior was verified earlier this year, sparking outrage on the platform. Elon Musk's blue tick subscription model meant anyone could gain verification if they paid per month.

The owner of the profile was seemingly stunned by their newfound tick status.

"No f**king way," they tweeted under the username @DisneyJuniorUK after spotting the gold badge – proof enough that this wasn't an account for kids.

Indy100 reached out to Disney for comment.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

