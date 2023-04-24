NSFW account pretending to be Disney manages to get verified on Twitter

Twitter’s new verification process is continuing to baffle everyone as even obviously fake accounts are earning themselves blue and gold ticks.

Chaos erupted on the platform on Thursday when the old “official” blue checkmarks were scrapped for users unwilling to pay a $8-a-month Twitter Blue subscription.

Except, it hasn’t been as straightforward as that.

On Saturday evening, some profiles had their verified status reinstated without payment, including Stephen King, Lil Nas X and Sir Ian McKellen who were quick to clarify that they had nothing to do with it.

And now it’s emerged that a very obviously fake “Disney Junior UK” account was awarded the special gold checkmark which is intended for “official” business accounts.

The owner of the profile shared his bewilderment at the development.

“No f**king way,” he tweeted (uncensored) on Monday morning after spotting the gold badge – proof enough that this wasn't an account for kids.

Wondering how he’d managed to secure the validation, one follower asked: “So did Twitter f**k up and not realize?”

“Pretty much,” Disney Junior UK replied.

Still, the mess-up didn't last long, and hours later the account was suspended.

Twitter

It comes after Twitter user Elon Musk decided to deliberately wreak havoc by endowing subversive accounts with blue ticks.

Profiles which led the way in pushing hashtags such as #BlockTheBlue found they had been added into the "verified" fold without their consent, including journalist Matt Binder.

“Elon Musk actually did it,” he tweeted, sharing an image of his check mark.

Musk had tweeted two hours beforehand: “Check mate.”

Meanwhile, comedian Dara O Briain, who was not verified before the blue tick cull on April 20 but has 2.6 million followers, also received one and shared his confusion on Sunday morning.

“So, despite never ever actually having had a blue tick, (I liked the idea that I might have been a parody account all this time) I wake up this morning to find I have been given one,” he tweeted.

“That is peculiar. No, I haven’t paid, nor requested it. Can I get into nightclubs now?”

Some celebrities were so furious about their blue ticks that they sabotaged their profiles to get them removed.

Parodying an advert for household cleaning product Cillit Bang, comedian Charlie Brooker tweeted: “Hi, I’m Barry Scott. Blue tick reappeared?

“Change your name, then change it back. BANG! And the mark is gone.”

