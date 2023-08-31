Domino's delivery driver scolds customer for not picking up order herself

A Domino’s delivery driver has faced backlash after scolding a customer for not picking up their order from the store.

Food delivery services are commonplace, especially in major towns and cities, and offer a convenient way for people to order food without having to leave their houses.

But, one woman found she was being judged by the delivery driver for getting her food delivered a short distance.

The incident was caught on a person’s doorbell camera when customer Ercina Rodriguez unexpectedly got into an argument with the person delivering her Domino’s order.

In the clip, Rodriguez was asked by the person delivering her order: “You know the Domino’s is right there, right?”

In an inaudible part of the clip, Rodriguez appeared to give her reasoning for why she opted for delivery, to which the delivery person replied, “Ok, that’s fair. That’s fair”.

Rodriguez then calmly responded: “I don’t see why I should have to explain myself to you about why I’m doing a delivery. They pay you for that, right? And you get a tip. What more do you want?”

The driver shrugged their shoulders and said, “I’m just wondering”, to which Rodriguez replied, “It’s none of your business”.

The TikTok has been viewed almost 700,000 times and people have been giving Rodriguez their support.

One person commented: “So you paid the fee for delivery and tipped and this person asked why? I keep getting amazed every day.”

“Love the way you handled that. People need to mind their own business,” another wrote.

Another questioned: “Why is delivery an option then.”

Someone else suggested: “I would’ve taken the tip back and called the store.”

