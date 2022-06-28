Former President Donald Trump said he "hardly knows" Cassidy Hutchinson - a former top aide for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - following her bombshell testimony before the House January 6 committee on Tuesday.

Hutchinson revealed shocking revelations about the disheartening day and the former president.

One of those revelations was centred around Trump's attack on a Secret Service agent.

She said that Trump was so eager to go to the Capitol following his speech on the Ellipse on January 6 that he grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limousine and proceeded to get physical with the agent who tried to restrain him.

Hutchinson said that she believed that he thought he was heading to the Capitol following his speech during the Stop the Steal Rally that day. But he found out that those plans had been blocked off once he returned to the motorcade afterwards.

He became so angry that he shouted out, "I'm the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now" before trying to drive himself there.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When the Secret Service agent tried to keep him under control, Trump then decided to lunge "at his clavicle."

She spoke at length about her former boss Meadows, who warned that things on January 6 could get "real bad."

The conversation also occurred minutes after former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told her the following: "We are going to the Capitol, it's going to be great, the president is going to be there, he's going to look powerful."

As a result of Hutchinson's admissions, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to express his feelings about her, one of which is how he barely knew her.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and a 'leaker'), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned down her request," Trump wrote.

He also said that he could "understand" that he didn't want her to go or accompany the team and that she "is bad news!"

When a screenshot image of his post hit Twitter, people were quick to point out the hot water Trump had gotten himself into.

One wrote: "How could he 'personally' turn down her request if he didn't know her?"

"He's f**ked. And he knows it," another added.

A third wrote: "Every time he says he hardly or doesn't know someone is a given that said person told the truth."

Bret Baier, a Fox News anchor, even dismissed Trump's remarks about Hutchinson's testimony.

"Cassie Hutchinson is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on Truth Social making his statements," he said.

The testimony in and of itself is really, really powerful."

With the nearly 20 hours of depositions that Hutchison gave that were given to the committee and displayed in public hearings, this moment marked the first time that a White House staffer appeared in person during the hearings.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.