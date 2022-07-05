Donald Trump Jr attempted to make fun of England for having to go to work on 4 July but his dig backfired spectacularly.

Yesterday, Americans celebrated Independence Day – a public holiday that means workers have the day off. Trump Jr. seized the opportunity to try and roast England for having to work but quickly was made to eat his words.

The son of the former controversial president posted a tweet with three American flag emojis, alongside a picture of a man on a horse with the text overlay: “Hey England, Have Fun At Work Tomorrow!”

With six people killed at a mass shooting at a 4 July parade, and the UK having access to free public healthcare and annual leave at their jobs, Trump Jr. was pretty quickly put in his place.

Brits responded to the tweet highlighting all the ways UK citizens have it better than those in the so-called land of the free.

Replying to the tweet, one Brit wrote: “*Laughs in free health care/paid annual leave/not being shot going to Tesco*”

Another said: “I get 25 days holidays and didn't get shot at a parade. I'm good thanks.”

“I'll sit back in my office chair in the comfort of knowing my family are statistically safe from a mass shooting event,” wrote another.

Someone else put it: “We got a double bank holiday 5 weeks ago because some old lady has been sitting on a chair for 70 years, we don't give a f**k.”

Another made the point: “Does he think literally every single person in America gets the day off.”

