Elon Musk has been busy proposing new pricing plans for Twitter, with the Tesla CEO suggesting users pay $8 in order to have a verified account following his $44billion take over.

It’s not been received all that well, with Musk getting stick from all corners of the internet over the decision – not least from congresswoman AOC.

Now, he’s posted a meme hitting out at the people criticising the new payment structure he’s bringing to the site.

Musk posted an image of a man smiling at a $8 coffee from Starbucks, with another man crying at a blue verified Twitter tick for the same price.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

We can only assume that Musk was trying to point out that people are willing to pay for ostensibly frivolous things, while getting annoyed at having to pay for Twitter experiences over the course of a whole month.

Only, the meme makes no sense.

Crucially, people have been using Twitter for free since it was launched back in 2006 and they’re annoyed now because they’re only now having to pay.

The only way the meme would work is if Starbucks had been giving away coffee free of charge for years, and then suddenly announced they’re charging $8 a pop - which, we imagine, would annoy a lot people too.

People criticised Musk in the comments, with one writing: “I mean if Starbucks was giving out free fraps for 16 years then started charging $8 for them I’d probably be pretty p***ed too.”

One more said: “This would be a good example if everyone had been getting free Starbucks since 2006.”

Another added: “Mocking of users will continue until profits improve.”

UFC star Terrance McKinney wrote: ”Yeah but we’re the commodity. Influencers celebrities athletes whatever we are the reason people come here so to charge us to be here does seem counter intuitive lol.”





It comes after AOC led the criticism against Musk on the site, writing: “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied.

Musk, clearly perturbed by the criticism, then took the effort to go to AOC’s campaign store and post a screenshot of a sweatshirt for a price tag of $58. Musk captioned the image with an emoji of the thumbs on chin emoji.

AOC then replied and hit out at Musk’s business practices, saying: “You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people.”

She added: “My workers are union, have full healthcare + benefits like childcare help, and every one is paid a living wage. Proceeds go to community acts like tutoring underserved kids.

“You’re a union buster with an ego problem who pockets the change from underpaying and mistreating people.”

AOC hit out again by writing: “One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8.

“Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.