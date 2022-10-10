House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have been discussing negroni cocktails - and everyone on social media is in hysterics.

The duo portrays the adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively, in the fantasy series, which earned them both critical acclaim and a large fanbase.

But now, their star power has taken them to new heights after a video clip between D'Arcy and Cooke discussing their favourite drinks went viral on TikTok first, then other social media platforms.

The short clip was shared to HBO Max's official TikTok account, and was cut down from an interview last month between D'Arcy and Cooke, where they asked each other personal and show-related questions.

And it starts off with Cooke asking, "What's your drink of choice?"

"A negroni. Sbagliato...with prosecco in it,” D’Arcy responded.

Cooke added: "Oh, stunning."

Maybe the way D'Arcy says "sbagliato" before flirtily leaning in to add "with prosecco in it" has something to do with people being in a frenzy online after hearing the chatter about negronis.

One person on TikTok wrote: "The way they said "with Prosecco in it" made me melt."

"Emma's voice is like aged wine that's extremely expensive."

People on Twitter also shared similar sentiments.

"I've never been more attracted to a voice in my life," one person added, while another wrote: "I've watched this clip an unhealthy number of times…"

Someone else wrote: "My entire TikTok timeline is thirsty over Emma D'Arcy describing a negroni 'with prosecco in it,' and listen.

"I too am WEAK."

Check out other reactions below.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday on HBO Max. Full episodes are also available on the network's website.

