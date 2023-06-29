Entertainment Weekly unloads on reader after Nicole Kidman comment

Many have expressed their love for a worker at Entertainment Weekly after their Twitter account had something to say to a reader.

The official Entertainment Weekly Twitter account posted a link to their article about Tom Cruise with the caption "Tom Cruise, ex-husband of AMC ad sensation Nicole Kidman, is encouraging moviegoers to flock to theatres for a 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' double feature."

The reference of course to Nicole Kidman's iconic and somewhat meme-d advert for AMC. However one reader clearly didn't like the phrasing, replying: "it almost sounds like you are insulting her for no reason lol"

"This is a Nicole Kidman stan account." Entertainment Weekly replied.



However the reader wasn't impressed by this response: "homie you are owned by publishing conglomerate Dotdash Meredith"



Clearly this was the last straw for the presumed social media manager for the Twitter account who wrote: "I am a 31-year-old with student loan debt, a useless journalism degree, and bills to pay. Just like the tweet and go."

Readers loved the response and many took the time to support whoever is behind the account:

"God bless the person who runs the entertainment weekly twitter account," wrote one user.

Others referred to the person as a "hero". Others said the social media manager deserved a raise.

However, the user EW was originally responding too wasn't impressed, calling the tweet "pathetic":

A few hours later, the social media tweeted "what a day," adding that they would be at home "Cold Mountain (2003)" which stars Kidman.

