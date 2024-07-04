Flight attendant vents frustration at commonly asked question

A flight attendant has turned to TikTok to vent her frustrations at a commonly asked question while on the job.

Destanie (@destanieaaa) disclaims in her bio that "views are not a reflection nor do I associate with any airline," before launching into her having to explain to passengers that, as an air hostess, she doesn't know anything else other than "working on the aeroplane and passengers".

She explains that flights tend to oversell seats, which leads her to be flooded with questions about "overbooking vouchers".

"[If they] oversell the flight, or they want people to go on the later flight and the gate agents will offer a crazy amount of money for you to take the later flight," she told her 830,000 viewers. "People will fully scan on and get on the aeroplane and be like, 'actually, are they still offering the voucher?"

"I'm like, I don't know, I just work on the aeroplane. Like, I don't even know where I am right now. This is the third destination I've been to today. I don't know, you can get off and go ask if you want to," she continued.

She also detailed how it tends to be the same scenario when passengers are given vouchers to use in the airport.

"They don't understand that just because I work in customer service, it's not that kind of customer service," Destanie added.





@destanieaaa I love how the auto captions always say Gay Agent 😭 I’m too lazy to change them #flightattendant

It didn't take long for the clip to be inundated with hundreds of comments, with one writing: "This happens at my job. I just do *my* portion of this job at this huge company. 'Do YOU do every single thing at your company?'"

Another said: "I work at a hotel which hotels unfortunately oversell too. But that’s the revenue department's choice and I hate that I have to take the brunt of it."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Flight attendant here - I can second all of this... I know nothing about seat upgrade fees and baggage allowance. I didn’t even know you paid extra to sit here."

