Flight cancelled after parent demands child gets first class upgrade from economy

A flight was delayed by three hours after a parent demanded a first-class upgrade for their child.

The unknown man allegedly confronted airline staff on the Beijing to Chengdu flight after they wouldn't give him three first-class seats for the price of two.

He was certain that because he had booked two upgrades from economy, the third would be free.

In a clip, SCMPclaimed a fellow male passenger shared the airline's policy. The riled father reportedly turned on him, forcing a member of security to calm the situation.

"What gives you the right to order me about?" he shouts, as a fellow passenger hits back: "You’ve wasted too much of our time and we won’t tolerate it any longer."

The incident was said to have started when the man's son, who was next to him in first class, began to cry. The child was originally sitting in economy but the father ordered the cabin crew to upgrade him.

The lengthy back-and-forth reportedly resulted in the police being called at 2pm and 300 passengers to having to rebook flights.

Meanwhile, over in India, one man got trapped in a plane toilet for the duration of the flight.



Cabin crew attempted to set him free, but failed to open the door and told the man not to panic.

Instead, they slipped a note under the door to tell the man they "tried [their] best" and advised him to sit on the toilet seat and "secure [himself]."

When the plane landed in Bengaluru, the passenger was finally let out – thanks to technicians.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," the airline said in a statement.

"Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," it added.

