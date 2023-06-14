Gen Z are more likely to choose influencers for their news than established outlets

A new study has reiterated the power of social media, with results revealing that young people are turning to influencers for their daily news.

According to Reuters Institute, Gen Z is swaying towards online personalities over well-established news outlets, with celebrities, influencers and social media personalities overtaking journalists. They were said to have interviewed around 94,000 people from 46 countries, according to Yahoo News.

Interestingly, the shift is more prominent on platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat with a staggering 55 per cent of people getting their news from such apps. This is compared to 33-42 per cent who continue to get it from trusted media organisations.

Meanwhile, on Twitter and Facebook, media and journalists come out as a top priority with 55 per cent and 43 per cent of users relying on mainstream news outlets online.

"While mainstream journalists often lead conversations around news in Twitter and Facebook, they struggle to get attention in newer networks like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok," the study explained.



"A strong supply of accurate, well-funded, independent journalism remains critical, but in many of the countries covered in our survey, we find these conditions challenged by low levels of trust, declining engagement, and an uncertain business environment."

Lead author Nic Newman opened up about how young people are moving away from traditional politics and public news affairs.

Instead, it's "anything new that is happening in any walk of life: sports, entertainment, celebrity gossip, current affairs, culture, arts, technology..."

He mentioned the likes of Matt Welland, who uses TikTok to discuss the news with his 2.8 million followers.

"Or it could be a celebrity like a footballer talking about a topical news event," he went on to tell AFP, including Marcus Rashford and his 2020 campaign for free school meals.

Interestingly, despite video appearing to dominate the social sphere – given the TikTok phenomenon – people still prefer to read the news over watching it.

The research revealed that the majority of online users opt for text as it "provides more speed and control in accessing information."

Meanwhile, in a few countries including the Philippines and Thailand, people said they preferred getting their news through video.

