BeReal has once again chosen the most unfortunate time to nudge users to upload a candid selfie.

For those unaware, the social media app geared towards Gen Z sends a daily notification telling users to upload an unfiltered photo from their front and back cameras.

Today, the app's daily buzz coincided with reports on the Queen's health, who is currently at her Scottish Highlands home in Balmoral with family by her side.



UK feeds were covered with the same news coverage and candid reactions. Meanwhile, some people discovered the unfortunate news from the app itself.

"Found out the queen is under medical supervision through BeReal," one person wrote, while another reiterated: "I can’t believe I found out about the Queen potentially dying from BeReal".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Earlier this week, the popular app interrupted the moment Liz Truss was giving her acceptance speech after being announced as the new prime minister.

And now, people are convinced the company is trolling the UK.













A Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.



"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday (September 7), a day after appointing Truss as prime minister at Balmoral Castle.

Truss said, "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”, adding, “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Indy100 reached out to BeReal for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





