Optical illusion of girl ‘sinking into ground’ stumps viewers

Another day, another optical illusion to mess with our minds.

In this case, a mother has shared a photo of her daughter apparently nestled chest-deep into the ground.

The mum posted the baffling snap to Reddit with the caption: “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?? Ohh I see, do you?”

The image shows the girl visible only above the waist, with her lower half apparently submerged in the surrounding cobbles.

The post soon racked up more than 69,000 upvotes and 1,200 comments on the social media platform, as fellow Redditors shared their bewilderment at the scene.

One said the picture was “melting their brain”, while another said it “hurt their head.”

“I thought she was just in a hole in the ground,” another confessed.

However, others were quick to break down the illusion by revealing how it works...

The girl is standing behind a wall whose surface is almost identical to the paving stones on the ground.

Some commentators explained it in more specific detail, with one writing: “The entire foreground is like an elevated plateau and she is standing behind it.”

Other users went as far as to highlight where the wall ends by adding markers to the photo.

Here’s one version of the image edited to help viewers better visualise what was really going on leileix2/Reddit

But some people still couldn’t get their heads around it.

“Even after you point[ed] it out, my brain still flip-flops between understanding and confusion,” one admitted.

“I still don’t see it lol,” wrote another.

Others shared their gratitude to their Reddit community.

One said candidly: “Lmao my dumb a** brain could have never figured it out on its own.”

