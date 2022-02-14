Greg James has revealed the hilarious moment he met a fan on the train after he received a tweet from the woman's daughter sharing her mum's suspicions that she was seated next to the Radio 1 presenter.

Sitting on the Edinburgh train to London on Sunday, Greg posted a clip which showed a laptop in front of him with a tweet from a user called Colleen who informed James that her mum, Jane Mcquillen, believed she was sitting next to him on his train and detailed what kind of wine they were both drinking.

"My mum thinks she’s sat next to you on a train from Edinburgh right now so if you could confirm that would be amazing, her name is Jane and she’s just had a white wine and says you are on red x," Colleen tweeted.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After showing the tweet, Greg pans the camera to his glass of red wine, then where to fan Jane was sitting with her glass of white.

"Are you Jane?”, he then asked, to which Jane took off her glasses and replied: “I am Jane.”

Greg then showed Jane the tweet he received from her daughter, she laughed and said: “That’s my daughter.”

Since sharing his chance encounter, the radio host's clip has gone viral with over 75,000 likes.

Of course, the newly-acquainted pair took a snap together enjoying their glass of wine and shared it to social media with Greg calling his new pal "Train Jane."

It seems daughter Colleen was a tiny bit envious of her mother's new celebrity friendship.





But the fun didn't stop there as Greg then invited Jane onto his Radio 1 Breakfast show to discuss how their friendship blossomed.







“We had a great six hours together yesterday on that train… We are basically best friends,” he said.

Chatting to Greg on his show, Jane - who works for the Royal National Institute of Blind People - said the experience was “absolutely crazy" and also revealed she took a sneaky snap of the radio host to send to her daughter to confirm it was definitely him.

Colleen also spoke on the show where described the situation as “the most Jane thing to ever happen. She’s just utter chaos”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



