Groom checked his phone as bride walked down the aisle because ‘crypto never sleeps’

A TikTok video has gone viral after a bride revealed that on their wedding day, her husband-to-be checked his phone while standing at the altar as she walked down the aisle.

Posted by TikTok user @taylortoks, who goes by the name Taylor Loren, the video appears romantic at first takes a turn when the groom goes on his phone.

In the post captioned, “husband of the year 😂 (yes I walked down the aisle to Kanye, RIP KIMYE)”, Loren explained what happened.

The text on the video read: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.

“It was one of the most important & emotional moments of our life - and my husband did the most romantic thing…”

The video showed the groom smiling as he watched his wife, before going into his suit trouser pocket and pulling out his phone to have a check.

(TikTok/@taylortoks)

She continued, confirming: “He checked his freaking phone.”

The post has been liked almost 300,000 times and viewed 2.4 million times.

Other TikTokers were rightfully astounded that the groom chose to do that during such a romantic and once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Some put it down to a nervous habit, while others hypothesised that he had his vows written on his phone.

After many requests, Loren posted a follow-up video in which she asked her husband why he did it.

In the clip, she asked him: “Babe, TikTok wants to know why you were checking your phone while I was walking down the aisle.”

His reply potentially throws up more questions than answers, as he responded: “Cause crypto never sleeps.”

Loren confirmed that, yes, they are still married.