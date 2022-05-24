Halsey's record label has responded to the singer's claims they wouldn't release her new single unless she could "fake a viral moment on TikTok."

Taking to the platform on 22nd May, Halsey explained the situation, saying: “Everything is marketing and they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better tbh. I’m tired.”

A rep for the singer’s longtime label, Astralwerks-Capitol, told Variety: “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

Halsey's viral clip, which racked up 8.3 million views, was flooded with support for the star.

One joked, "This is the viral marketing video," to which the singer replied: "Bruh I wish it was haha. They just said I have to post tiktoks they didn’t specifically say “about what” so here I am."

Another added: "You deserve the best halsey, you needa find one who lets you release YOUR music when you want."

Shortly after, the singer followed up with a second TikTok, which included audio of a conversation between Halsey and one of her team. “I just hate this,” she says to the person off-camera, who responds: “Oh I know, I hate it.”

Halsey later turned to Twitter to say that her label had revisited the situation but was still denied the opportunity to release a single.



"Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said, “wow the tiktok is going really strong!” I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said “we’ll see!” tell me again how I’m making this up."

This isn't the first time artists have hit out against the pressure from their labels. One Twitter user collated posts from Charli XCX, Florence Welch and FKA Twigs, who have also spoken out.

Indy100 has reached out to Astralwerks-Capitol for comment.

