Left-wing Twitch streamer HasanAbi gave Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz a warm welcome to the Twitch community on Thursday.

On Thursday, Gaetz (R-FL) unexpectedly announced he was going to join Twitch to "bring my America First message to a new generation of viewers".

In response, HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Piker, tweeted: "This is certainly what we needed on the platform," at Gaetz.

Piker, has about 2 million followers on the platform.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Gaetz followed-up the conversation with Piker by thanking him for 'tuning in' and reminding him to subscribe to his Twitch channel.

The seemingly sarcastic exchange could have ended there but Piker continued to troll the Florida Rep by changing his Twitter name to "gaetz pedo fbi investigation".

The name alludes to an investigation by the Department of Justice into allegations that Gaetz violated federal laws against sex trafficking.

The investigation is to see if Gaetz paid for sex, paid for women to cross state lines to have sex, and if he had sex with a 17-year-old.

It was launched by the DOJ in 2020 after an associate of Gaetz's was indicted with charges that included sex trafficking.

Gaetz has outwardly denied the allegations writing for the Washington Examiner that he has “never, ever paid for sex” and "as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old."

But as a final welcome to Twitch, Piker tweeted a screenshot of an article from Bloomberg about the dangers of child predators on the platform and wrote "we're already on to you tho."

Other Twitch streamers and internet personalities used the article to make similar jokes about Gaetz joining the Twitch community.

We reached out to Gaetz's office for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

