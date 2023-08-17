Mormon woman 'withdrawn' from church for selling bikini photos online

A mum who claims she was “shunned” by her Mormon community for sharing saucy snaps online now alleges to have received a letter being officially “withdrawn” from the church.

Single mum-of-four Holly Jane is perhaps better known as the ‘Mormon Mistress’, pulling in £35,400 ($45,000) a month with 211,000 followers on Instagram.

Despite receiving backlash from people in her community, Holly has stuck to her guns and continued to take and share racy photos and videos. And it seems the church finally had enough.

For the first time, the mum is opening up about a lengthy letter she claims to have received from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which states that her membership would be terminated due to “conduct contrary to the laws and order of the Church”. “I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong,” Holly, who lives in California, US, told NudePR.com.





Jam Press/@therealhollyj

“I knew there was a possibility I would be excommunicated but I thought there would be some other form of reprimanding.

“I was surprised they were that harsh. God supports me; I am celebrating the body he created in a tactful and classy way.

"I’m a good person and a good mum, it’s all legal and I’m having a good time and working hard.”

Holly claims that after her local bishop was made aware of her account, he visited her house in an attempt to convince her to stop.

She said: “He lives under a rock and was referring to me like a prostitute. He said to choose between your career and your membership with the church.”

Unable to convince him that she was posting with ‘God’s support’, she avoided the bishop but soon received notice that the ‘council’ would be meeting to discuss next steps.





Jam Press/@therealhollyj





Holly said: “I was made aware there was a meeting but I didn’t go because I had nothing to say that would sway them in my favour. I’m not quitting and I disagree that it affects people in the church.”

Receiving a letter, Holly was informed that she had been excommunicated from the church and her membership revoked. At the time – the letter was sent last year but she has only now revealed it – she was given 30 days to appeal the decision.

The letter read: “We have determined that your membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is withdrawn 'Those whose Church membership has been withdrawn may not enjoy any privileges of membership.

"However, they are encouraged to attend Church meetings and activities if their conduct is orderly."

Holly says it is “very rare” for this to happen within the church community. She added: “It’s very rare for someone to lose their membership.

“It's like the Pope messaging you and saying ‘you’re done’.

“I feel lost, my daughters keep asking to meet people and go to church.

“I don’t understand why it has anything to do with my membership – because I take my clothes off online I should no longer partake in the benefits of the church, partake of the sacrament or enter temple.”





Jam Press/@therealhollyj





Continuing to practice the Mormon faith at home, Holly gets her revenge by continuing sharing photos and videos on her page.

She added: “I have millions of views making Instagram reels of me flashing my panties. I have had a couple of people quoting Bible verses and asking ‘how I call myself a Christian’ – but it’s no different from him subscribing.

“Everyone sins, others aren’t being held accountable or being told they no longer add value to the church.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.