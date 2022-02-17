After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl, LA has nothing but pride over their team's historic win.

Add in the fact that the game took place in LA's new stadium and the halftime show featured three of LA's most famous rappers; the Super Bowl was basically a celebration for the city of Angeles.

On Wednesday, the city hosted the Los Angeles Rams parade. In honor of this, the Hollywood sign was temporarily changed to celebrate the Super Bowl LVI champions.



The new display was designed to now read, “Rams House,” a nod to the popular football chant. And the new design was interesting, to say the least. We'll let you judge for yourself...

The hardly legible sign was widely mocked online by many for being an awful attempt at trying to transform the famous sign.

We're not sure if it's because the Hollywood sign is still completely visible in the background despite the cover-up, or the fact that the new letters are difficult to make out, but either way, it's terrible.

And we're not the only ones who think that.

"it does not read rams house it reads halshwosb," one joked.

One person even compared it to the unusual way Julia Fox pronounces "Uncut Gems" that went viral.

"That’s why it looked so weird today. I was confused," another person wrote.

"Imagine being a tourist so excited to see the Hollywood sign and you get this shit omg," read one comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.