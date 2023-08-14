Cult horror film ‘worse than Human Centipede’ is terrifying viewers all over again

TikTok users have revived a 2014 horror film featuring Lily-Rose Depp that has left them feeling "traumatised".

Heidi Wong (@itsheidiwong) branded the film "worse than The Human Centipede," with hundreds of fellow TikTokers agreeing.

"Out of all the horror movies that I’ve seen, this one gets to me the most," she said, before explaining: “Tusk is about a podcaster who meets a crazy man who wants to turn him into a walrus, as in surgically turn him from a human to a walrus."

In another video, Heidi described it as a horror film that is not spoken about enough, adding in the caption that it was "not ok" – and she wasn't alone with her thoughts.

One person responded: "Nah that man scared me for the rest of my life tbh his face and the whole whale room."

@itsheidiwong This movie was NOT OK😭 Follow for more✅ #movie #movies #horror #horrortok #movietok

A second wrote: "I watched it today with my brother-in-law who's watched it 3 times willingly. I've never regretted something more."

"I think this is one of those cases where it's good that we don't talk about this movie," one person shared.

Meanwhile, one horror fan wrote: "My toxic trait is actually loving that movie a bit too much."



Another added: "Am I the only one who genuinely loved the movie?"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tusk Official Comic-Con Trailer (2014) - Kevin Smith Horror Comedy HD www.youtube.com

The classic film, however, averaged at 46 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes with many critics calling it out for being "awful".

"Parts of it are funny, parts are suspenseful and parts of it - to put it mildly - are hideously awful. Horrible may be a better word than horrific," one wrote.

While one critic from TIME described Tusk as having a "lurching tone and an airless atmosphere".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.