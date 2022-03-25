A woman has told of how she had to tell her late husband’s mistress about his death.

TikToker Bridgette Davis (@bridgettedavis08) shared a clip along with the on-screen text: “When your husband of 10 years dies and you have to tell his mistress.”

She then shared a screenshot of what appears to be a Facebook conversation between her and the other woman. The mistress wrote: “F***. I can’t believe this. I can’t, I’m losing it. I can’t do this again, he promised me. Can I go to where he was buried?”

Bridgette simply responded: “No.”

Since uploading the clip five days ago, it has amassed 1.9 million views, 138,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.

@bridgettedavis08 There is a lot to unpack here.









Viewers were divided. Some felt she should have told the mistress where her husband’s grave is, whereas others thought it was kind that she told her.

“You should tell her where he’s buried. She lost a love too. He wrecked your relationship, not her,” one commented.

Another said: “Seems like you told her just so you could be mean to her and not let her go visit…. Either be nice or move on.”

Some were confused about the mistresses “I can’t do this again” and “he promised me” comments.

“He told her he wouldn’t die?” one viewer questioned.

Another asked: “how many men have [died] while dating her?” Responding, Bridgette said: “It’s not the first actually”. Oh my.

In another video, she answered a commenter who asked if the mistress was aware that her bedmate was married for ten years.





@bridgettedavis08 Reply to @amandafdanielle I even reminded her when she was telling me how upset she was.









The mistress said yes, and added that she also knew about their two teenage children.

She added: “I know a lot about things. He needed support, he told me him and I were peas in a pod.”

In a series of follow-up videos, she said she wasn’t going to make everything public as her children or their peers might come across the videos.

