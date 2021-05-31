A woman has described how her husband wears his face mask for almost every occasion – including during sex and when he’s eating – despite the fact that they are both fully vaccinated.

The advice letter, apparently written by the woman and published on Slate, says that the man has always been “a little prissy” about illnesses, but that his fear of getting sick has been heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the letter, which is signed off “maskless and alone”, he refuses to take off his mask, even when it is just the two of them at home together.

She writes: “During the pandemic, his terror about getting sick has reached new levels. For the last year, he has refused to take off his face mask, even when we are at home—just the two of us. This is true even now that he is fully vaccinated for the virus.

“He wears it to sleep, to do most of his bathroom activities, and, yes, even during lovemaking. To eat, he pulls it up to expose his mouth, and then quickly pulls it back down between bites. While he does not insist that I do the same, I can tell it bothers him that I don’t.”

The woman, who appears to be based in the US, goes on to explain that, when she tries to tell him it's not going to put him at risk, he responds by saying that scientists don't fully understand the virus yet, and that he simply wants to “be on the safe side”.

“I want to see my beautiful husband’s face again. I want to kiss him on the lips romantically, like we used to, and not through a piece of fabric,” she writes.

She adds that her mother thinks she should move out of the home they share together. They have been married for five-and-a-half years.

Responding to the letter – which has the subhead: “We’re both vaccinated now. When will this stop?” – the agony aunt responds by saying they are “impressed” that the woman is still sleeping with him.

They then go on to suggest the man goes to speak to a doctor or a therapist. On the assumption that the letter is not a fake by either the woman or by Slate themselves, we think that’s pretty solid advice.