In a situation where a person is diagnosed with an illness, their loved ones understandably want to be there for them and be supportive when they receive treatment.

This is exactly what one woman has been doing when she found out her childhood best friend needed to go through chemotherapy - however, her husband has since complained about the amount of time she is spending with him.

The husband posted in Reddit's "Am I The A**hole?" forum, where he explained how he doesn't get along with his wife's childhood friend Anthony but he's not rude and instead described him as an "annoyance" due to "how much my wife sees him."

"He lives alone and now suffers from a medical condition (Cancer) that requires him to go to the hospital regularly to receive treatment," he wrote.

"I found out that my wife promised him to go with him to his every chemo treatment as support. She said it's a commitment she made to be there for him during this rough time since he has no one else besides him."

While the husband said he had "no issue with that at first" he went on to say how it started "affecting" him and gave the example he has to "stay with my son on X day so my wife could be with Anthony for his treatment."

"I've talked to her about it but she said that Anthony needs company and that she's just being supportive and this is when he needs her the most."

He then said it "let it go" but an incident last week was his "last straw."





"Anthony had a other [sic] chemo session treatment and my wife wanted to go with him and asked me to stay home with our son. I told her I had a meet up with my mom and sister to eat lunch and that I won't be home.

"She said she needed to go be with him and I kind of flipped out at her and said that she doesn't "need" to be with him and could literally go see him at home the next day or something.

He continued: "She threw a fit and called me cruel for forcing her to leave Anthony by himself since she's all he has and that I was making her look bad. She also said my appointment with mom and sister wasn't as important as a chemo session but I decided to just leave to end the argument.

"She ended up staying at home but kept ignoring me when I got back calling me selfish for not letting her be there to support Anthony with what he's going through. Some of her girlfriends think I'm being a controlling jerk with no consideration for Anthony and what's [sic] he's going through."

Since posting the scenario on the forum, it has received over 15,500 upvotes as Redditors were extremely vocal in labelling the husband as the a**hole in this instance.

One person said: "Yes, yes and yes. YTA."

"The day YOU get cancer I hope you remember you thought lunches should take priority over supporting the sick person- and I hope your wife remembers it too, and goes out for a nice lunch and let you deal with your treatments by yourself."

"It's one day a week. You watch the kids," another person wrote. "Wife either watches her friend die slowly and painfully or he gets better but is still sick and has long-lasting health issues from the chemo. Wife has to witness this as it happens. You have the better end of the deal BY FAR."

Someone else added: "YTA... Cancer is f***ing hard. If your wife is his only support, let her support him. Stop being so jealous."

"YTA. Your son should be a higher priority than you going to lunch or hanging with your friends," a fourth person commented.

"Also? Chemo is hell. Nobody should have to go through it alone. If Anthony has only your wife for support, so be it."

