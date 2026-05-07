In Pictures: Major parties fearing ‘ruff’ results as dogs join owners to vote

As voters across the UK head to the polls, many brought along their four-legged friends for support.

Dogs at polling stations – or #dogsatpollingstations – has become a popular hashtag and internet meme on social media during elections in the UK.

Many owners incorporate their journey to vote into the daily dog walk, and a chance for social media fame.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton arriving at the polling station at Davidson’s Mains Parish Church in Edinburgh, with his dog Bramble (Neil Poran/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Neil Poran

But the elections are expected to be the toughest test for the Prime Minister since the general election in 2024, with devastating results predicted for the Labour Party.

Some 1,850 Labour seats are expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Lord Robert Hayward.

A dog named Obi-Wan Kenobi outside the St James Church polling station in Edinburgh (Nick Forbes/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Nick Forbes

Rory the dog waits next to a sign erected outside the polling station at St James Church hall in Inverleith (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A voter leaves with his dogs after casting a vote in the 2026 local elections at Whitley Bay Cemetery (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

This polling station in Whitley Bay was a particular favourite among dog owners (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A voter and their dog at Pollokshields Burgh Hall, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

Lotte the wire fox terrier outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

A voter leaves after casting their vote at St Mary’s Church Hall in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys