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In Pictures: Major parties fearing ‘ruff’ results as dogs join owners to vote

In Pictures: Major parties fearing ‘ruff’ results as dogs join owners to vote
Lotte the wire fox terrier outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall (PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

As voters across the UK head to the polls, many brought along their four-legged friends for support.

Dogs at polling stations – or #dogsatpollingstations – has become a popular hashtag and internet meme on social media during elections in the UK.

Many owners incorporate their journey to vote into the daily dog walk, and a chance for social media fame.

Alex Cole-Hamilton holding his dog, which is wearing a Liberal Democrats rosette, in his armsScottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton arriving at the polling station at Davidson’s Mains Parish Church in Edinburgh, with his dog Bramble (Neil Poran/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Neil Poran

But the elections are expected to be the toughest test for the Prime Minister since the general election in 2024, with devastating results predicted for the Labour Party.

Some 1,850 Labour seats are expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Lord Robert Hayward.

A dog named Obi-Wan Kenobi outside the St James Church polling station in EdinburghA dog named Obi-Wan Kenobi outside the St James Church polling station in Edinburgh (Nick Forbes/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Nick Forbes

Rory the dog waits next to a sign erected outside the polling station at St James Church hall in InverleithRory the dog waits next to a sign erected outside the polling station at St James Church hall in Inverleith (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A man leaving a polling station with three dogs on leadsA voter leaves with his dogs after casting a vote in the 2026 local elections at Whitley Bay Cemetery (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A woman smiling as she leaves a polling station with a dog on a leadThis polling station in Whitley Bay was a particular favourite among dog owners (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A female voter and her dog passing a male voter as they leave a polling place at Pollokshields Burgh Hall in GlasgowA voter and their dog at Pollokshields Burgh Hall, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

A woman bending down to stroke a dog next to a sign that says 'polling place way in'Lotte the wire fox terrier outside Pollokshields Burgh Hall (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

A voter leaves with their dog on a lead after casting their vote at St Mary\u2019s Church Hall in Whitley BayA voter leaves after casting their vote at St Mary’s Church Hall in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Nigel Farage wearing sunglasses and standing up while talking to a seated man with a dog on his lapReform UK leader Nigel Farage talking to a man and his dog after casting his vote in Walton-on-the-Naze (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

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