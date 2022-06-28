It’s customary to get the married couple a present on their wedding day, but one brother of the bride took gift-giving to the next level at his sister’s ceremony.

A viral video revealed how a man named Avula Phani surprised his sister with a life-size wax statue of their father, Avula Subrahmanyam, who had passed away from complications after contracting Covid-19.

The footage is believed to have been filmed at an Indian wedding, where the father of the bride traditionally plays a big role in a daughter’s wedding ceremony.

While many find ways of incorporating beloved late relatives into their wedding day, Phani’s commitment to honouring their father and surprising his sister has been widely praised.

A clip of the heartwarming moment he revealed the wax statue has been shared online and showed wedding guests with shocked expressions while the bride began to cry.

The wax statue of Subrahmanyam was made in a seated position and was wheeled down the aisle sat in a wheelchair.

Phani has been widely praised for this thoughtful gift on his sister's special day, that according to India Times, took more than a year to complete.

On Instagram, one person wrote: “The most beautiful gift.”

Another said: “That looks so realistic....”

Someone else wrote: “That's how a brother loves to his sister... The bond between them is speechless.”

“Very emotional,” commented another user.

One person wrote: “That's an adorable gift brother... u made urself a proud son a proud brother and a proud friend…”

