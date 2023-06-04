IShowSpeed captures moment rival fan attacked him at FA Cup Final

Not only did Manchester United fan IShowSpeed not get the result he’d hoped for at the FA Cup Final, but he also got attacked by a rival fan too.

The American YouTuber was at Wembley for the game, which Manchester City won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan.

Things went from bad to worse for IShowSpeed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., who was watching the game when a man in front of him appeared to punch him.

The 18-year-old looked shocked as the punch sent his phone flying out of his hand, with the incident caught on his stream.

His security stepped in and moved him away from Speed into the rows of seats below.

Another member of the crowd then handed the phone back to the YouTuber, before Speed shouted at the man in disbelief.

“What? Bro, what did you just do?” he said. “Why did he just f***king punch me, bro? Why did he put his hands on me? I didn’t even touch him!”

It comes after Speed recently made headlines after signing up to Rumble to produce a handful of exclusive livestreams a month alongside streamer Kai Cenat.

Rumble, a streaming platform created to ‘protect free and open internet’ in response to cancel culture, has grown exponentially in recent months, signing exclusive deals with creators and streamers such as Russell Brand and Andrew Tate.

