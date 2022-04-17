The buyer of Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT has said he "may never sell it" after receiving offers much less than anticipated.

Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, minted the first tweet as an NFT and received a jaw-dropping $2.9 million (£2.2m) from Iranian crypto investor Sinai Estavi. The tweet, which read "just setting up my twttr," was first posted to the platform in March 2006 and was auctioned off for charity last year.

Estavi, chief executive of blockchain company Bridge Oracle, compared the NFT to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and has since tried to sell on the masterpiece. He listed the digital asset on OpenSea for $48 million.

Unfortunately for Estavi, the highest offer was a mere 0.2 per cent of what he initially paid. According to the BBC, Estavi was offered just over $6,200 (£4,720).

Last week, he took to Twitter to announce the NFT was up for grabs. He pledged to donate 50 per cent of proceeds to charity Give Directly. At the time, he expected the resale value to hit at least $25 million (£19 million).

Estavi told the news outlet he "may never sell" the tweet unless he received a "high bid."



He said: "Last year when I paid for this NFT, very few people even heard the name NFT. Now I say this NFT is the Mona Lisa of the digital world. There is only one of that and it will never be the same,"

"Years later, people will realise the value of this NFT," he added. "Keep that in mind."

Despite the crypto investor on the hunt for a buyer, he said he "will not accept anyone's offer."

"I think the value of this NFT is far greater than you can imagine and whoever wants to buy it must be worthy."

When asked who he considered to be "worthy" of the NFT, he said: "I think someone like Elon Musk could deserve this NFT."

