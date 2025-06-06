Renowned doctor challenges Kylie Jenner’s breast augmentation revelation

Kylie Jenner was flooded with praise earlier this week after candidly sharing inside details of her breast augmentation on TikTok. But one renowned doctor is saying it should have come with a disclaimer, given the reality star’s influence.



It all started when influencer Rachel Leary uploaded a clip directed at Jenner, asking her to drop the details of her surgeon and the exact surgery she asked for.



To Leary (and the internet’s) surprise, Jenner delivered. "445 cc moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! Hope this helps lol", Jenner commented under the viral post that’s racked up 7.2 million views.

Inevitably, the post was inundated with comments, with one reading: “You guys got Garth Fisher booked all year.”



Another humoured: “Garth Fisher’s office phone calls and emails must be going crazy today.”

While the response has been positive for the most part, surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow has mixed feelings about Jenner’s openness.

TMZ spoke to Dr Dubrow as he was leaving STK 48 with his wife, where he was asked his thoughts about Jenner’s comments.

While he said he was “very happy” to admitting to the surgery, he cited Jenner saying she regretted

the procedure.

“The message you’re giving out is ... I think she should qualify it,” he added. “I think it’s important that she cautions people.”

“She had it at age 19. Age 19 is not cool to have a breast augmentation ... it’s pretty young."

He went on to discuss the influence Jenner has on young women, adding: “When Kylie admits to it, everybody’s going to go ahead and get it.”



Dr Dubrow went onto emphasis that plastic surgery is still a surgery and it’s important to evaluate the risks and “make sure it’s something you really want to do”.



In the interview footage later shared to TikTok, one person wrote: “I love that he is talking about how it’s not something to take lightly!”



