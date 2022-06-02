Johnny Depp's appearance in the UK before and after he won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has prompted people to get him involved in the latest meme sweeping the UK.

Heard was deemed to have defamed her ex-husband in an article that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. As a result Depp will now receive $15 million in damages, while Heard herself will get $2 million after winning three counter-claims.

When the verdict was announced in the Virginia courthouse where the entire trial has take place, Depp was actually on the other side of the Atlantic at a pub in Newcastle alongside Jeff Beck and Sam Fender. Depp has been making appearances at Beck's various gigs during the musician's tour of the UK.

Depp greeted fans in the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle and posed for photos while staff report that he tucked into a meal of fish and chips with a pint as reported by Chronicle Live.

Janine Latchford, the general manager of the pub, told the publication: "Johnny came in first, he was with some friends but he was quite cool. He didn’t want anyone to see who he was.

“We gave him a private space and he was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life. My assistant is heavily pregnant and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely.



“He was incredible. He gave me a hug and I told him that I loved him pretty much as soon as I saw him! He loved the art work and he was asking questions about the Tyne Bridge. He said he’d never been to Newcastle before. He was having fish and chips, he said the food was amazing."

That might not be the only taste that Depp gets of classic British fish and chips should he follow the advice of his fans and head down to Coventry and sample what's on offer at the viral sensation, Binley Mega Chippy.





















Although Beck isn't playing in Coventry he is in nearby Birmingham on Monday June 6th so there is a chance that this might happen.



