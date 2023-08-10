Kai Cenat 'beyond disappointed' with rioters who caused mayhem at New York giveaway

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has expressed his disappointment at fans who rioted during his New York giveaway.

On 5 August, Kai held a huge giveaway at Union Square that saw gaming consoles given away.

More than 6,000 people were said to have attended the event which soon turned sour. Footage showed teens damaging cars, throwing objects, fighting and blasting fire extinguishers.

Kai was escorted away by security as crowds became increasingly chaotic. He was later charged with inciting a riot, with a court date of 19 August.

The NYPD arrested 65 people, including 30 minors, on counts from disorderly conduct to assaulting a police officer.

"Being from New York, it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am," Kai told his subscribers. "But after Friday, I’ve come to realise the amount of power and influence that I have on people."

"I am beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day. None of that is cool," he continued. "None of that was my intention. I had good intentions for this whole thing. I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day."

Kai then turned his attention to the media, saying that while he is able to handle anything towards him, that press should "leave [his] family out of it."

"[There’s] no reason why you’re showing up to my mum’s house. I can handle it, whatever you want to say about me. I just don’t want you to be going to my mum’s house, she doesn’t even live in New York," he said.

"I’m gonna have to chill for a bit," he continued. "You’re not gonna be seeing me for a bit, but it ain’t gonna be nothing long. I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do."

