A pastor from Kansas City, Missouri is going viral after a video of him scolding his congregation for not buying him an expensive watch circulated online.

Pastor Carlton Funderburke from the Church at the Well Kansas City was delivering a sermon about 'honoring God's shepherds' and berated his congregation for not buying him a Movado watch, something he apparently asked for a year earlier.

"See that's how I know you still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted because of how you've been honoring me," Pastor Funderburke said in the sermon from August 7th.

"I'm not worth your McDonald's money? I'm not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain't worth your St. John's knit? Y'all can't afford it no how," Pastor Funderburke said.

He went on to ask if he was worth 'Prada', 'Louis Vuitton', and 'Gucci'.

"You can buy a Movado watch in [Sam's Club] and y'all know I asked for one last year, here it is the whole way in August - I still ain't got it," the pastor said. "Y'all ain't said nothing, let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters."



The video of Pastor Funderburke calling his congregation "poor" and "busted" went viral on TikTok after it was posted by kcdefender.

@kansascitydefender Kansas City Pastor GOES OFF on congregation calling them "poor, broke busted and disgusted" because they didn't give him enough money to buy a new watch he's been wanting. It's pastors like these that give the church a bad name smh an also why a lot of our generation left the church. What y'all think? 🤔

People found the video of Pastor Funderburke in poor taste, regardless of context and went off about him online.

"Ain’t said one scripture he just preaching his feelings," a TikTok commenter wrote.

"That would’ve been my last day in his church," another person wrote.

Pastor Funderburke posted an official statement to the church's YouTube page on Tuesday apologizing for his behavior in the viral video.

"Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no conext will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words," Pastor Funderburke said in the video.

"I have spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction. I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me." the pastor added.

We reached out to Pastor Funderburke and the Church at the Well Kansas City for comment.

