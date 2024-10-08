Rumours have been swirling that Kanye 'Ye' West and Bianca Censori have called it quits with a divorce on the horizon.

Sources alleged to TMZ that the pair split up a few weeks back as Censori reportedly headed back to Australia to spend time with family.

In addition, another source reportedly close to the couple told the New York Post that while the marriage is allegedly "on the rocks," it's "not beyond repair."

"Ye changes his mind all the time. It’s very possible that happens here," another source added.

Ye and Censori were last publically spotted together on 20 September for a shopping spree in Tokyo. The Yeezy architect was sporting a skintight top with some spandex-style shorts. She paired the outfit with a pair of black socks.

The week before on 15 September at Ye's Vultures listening party in China, the rapper brought out his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to the stage.

Censori was spotted watching on while recording the performance on her iPhone.

Sources confirmed to outlets that Ye and Censori obtained a confidential marriage license on 20 December 2022 in Palo Alto, California.

Speaking about how the pair first met, one of Censori’s former friends alleged in an appearance on the Ben, Liam and Belle show: "Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram and said, 'Come and work for me.'"

Before his marriage to Censori, Ye married Kim Kardashian in 2014 with whom he shares four children.

The Skims mogul filed for divorce in 2021 and the marriage was dissolved in November 2022.

Indy100 reached out to Ye's rep for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.