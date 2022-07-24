A woman has had her car destroyed thanks to the new viral TikTok trend called the 'Kia challenge.'

The challenge, which has gone viral thanks largely to one video, sees people attempt to start a Kia car using just a USB cable in the car's ignition instead of the usual set of keys.

The first video was uploaded earlier this month and sees a man appear to successfully start a Kia car with a USB. However, the entire ignition box has been exposed making it look highly dangerous, especially to any untrained individuals.

Despite the dangers of the so-called challenge it doesn't appear to have deterred anyone and it looks like it is starting to have a knock-on effect to people who aren't even participating in it.

Alissa Smart from Lapel, Indiana has revealed that her car was destroyed and had numerous valuables stolen when people broke into her Kia car during the night and tried to start it with a USB charger.





Speaking to FOX59, Smart said: "I was scared, anxious and confused on how someone could see two car seats, and a diaper bag, and still commit such a monstrous act."

She believes the act was likely carried out by teenagers. "I’m leaning toward a teenager, based on the fact they stole bicycles along the way, and then Mountain Dew from my parent's garage, and ditched it all up the road to come back and try to steal my Kia Soul,” she said. “There were power tools, keys in my mom's truck ignition, and my dad’s truck was unlocked with $160 and thousands of dollars of tools.”

Smart added that she felt "violated and scared" as her wallet, containing her children's medical cards was also stolen. The incident has been reported to the Lapel Police.

Speaking about the Kia challenge she said: "This trend absolutely makes me feel disgusted. It’s really beyond me that people think it’s okay to post criminal acts, let alone participate in them after seeing them online.”

WTHR added that Smart wants TikTok to be "held accountable for what's on its site."

