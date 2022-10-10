The Kushstock crowd were ecstatic to discover that one of the headliners swapped out a generic fog machine - for weed smoke blasted into the audience.

The free cannabis festival in Adelanto, CA, returned this weekend with an incredible lineup of art and live music from the likes of rapper Chucky Chuck.

When he hit the stage, he gave fans an unforgettable experience with what looked like a leaf blower, blowing out weed smoke.

In a viral clip to his 40,000 followers, the rapper penned, "F**k a fog machine," before detailing the two custom cannabis creation companies who made the unique machine possible.

He wrote: "We had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF".

One person called the innovative creation a "game stepper," while another added: "Hell yeah till next time."

Meanwhile, a third enthusiastic follower gushed: "This is the f**king best!!!!"

Kushstock, a fully compliant and licensed weed festival, has had a total of over 100,000 attendees at their events, with this year's being their fifth in production.

They welcomed some of "the best brands in the legal California market in attendance" over the weekend.

The free event have had a string of impressive headliners over the years including: E40, Juicy J, Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Baby Bash, Dizzy Wright, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Too Short, Don Carlos, Immortal Technique, Suga Free, The Luniz, Kottonmouth Kings, Compton Menace among many more.

