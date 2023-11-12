Lena the Plug & Adam22 launch reality show where winner can sleep with them

Adult stars Lena the Plug and her husband Adam22 have announced a new reality show with a bizarre plot twist: the winner gets to sleep with them.

For the Love of Lena will see ten male contestants battle it out to be crowned the winner, with the likes of TikToker Cripmac and pornstar John Legendary being among those taking part.

The show is set to start on YouTube on Monday (13 November) – but the NSFW scene will later be available on OnlyFans.

The pornstars tied the knot in May after seven years together. They have since made headlines for their unique podcast with X-rated endings and lifestyle choices, including Lena filming a NSFW scene with fellow adult star Jason Luv.



Adam22 received a lot of backlash for it, prompting Lena to address the criticisms to TMZ while outside a supermarket.

"I feel bad for him [Adam] because I'm having a lot of positive reaction whilst he's having a lot of negative reaction," she told the outlet. "I'm getting hated too, but I do feel like there's a big dump on him. He can handle it, he's a big boy."

She continued: "I feel like everyone should do what makes them happy as long as they're not hurting anyone. There's way weirder sexual things out there than what we currently have going on."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.