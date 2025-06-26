'Genius' Hinge user invites four matches over and recreates Love Island group date

Tired of the rinse-and-repeat routine of underwhelming first dates, one woman decided to shake things up by inviting four Hinge matches to her garden for a Love Island-style group date. Now, TikTok is calling it a “genius game changer”.

In a viral clip that’s already garnered a staggering 3.3 million views, Isabella (@isabellalearyy) shared her unconventional Hinge escapade — inviting four complete strangers to a laid-back girls’ barbecue.

With seven women in attendance, Isabella teased: “We have four Hinge boys on the way, so stay tuned” — and viewers were instantly locked in and ready for updates.

"At least, surely one of us is going to like them," a friend chimed in, as Isabella captured footage of the men making their entrance.

The night rolled on with cocktails, chatter and connections — eventually winding down around 3am.





@isabellalearyy This was not on my bingo card for the week but god forbid the girls think on their feet and do something for the plot #hinge @Hinge 🖤 #storytime





It didn't take long for the video to blow up on the platform, with some making comparisons to hit reality show Love Island. One wrote: "No girls, this is genius!!! It’s basically Love Island in your garden - game changer!!!"

Another penned, "Safety in numbers, I love this. Group dating should be a thing," as a third humoured: "'We have four hinge boys on that way’ as if you just ordered a Chinese."

Meanwhile, one TikToker added: "Fair play to the boys! It could have been intimidating, but it looked so fun."

