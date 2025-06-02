Tinder is testing a new height filter feature, and the dating app's latest move has sparked a lot of reaction online.

According to Tinder, this isn't a "hard filter," rather, it's for daters to indicate a preference which the algorithm will pick up on as a guidepost to provide recommendations, so profiles that don't match the height preferences set won't be outright blocked.

The company confirmed to outletTechCrunchthat this new feature on the Discovery setting is a global test.

Plus, if you want to toggle the height of potential matches, then it will cost you, as it will only be available for Tinder Gold and Premium users.

"We’re always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users — and testing the paid height preference is a great example of how we’re building with urgency, clarity, and focus," a Tinder spokesperson told Indy100 via email.

"This is part of a broader effort to help people connect more intentionally on Tinder. Our new product principles guide every decision, and this one speaks directly to a few: prioritizing user outcomes, moving fast, and learning quickly. Not every test becomes a permanent feature, but every test helps us learn how we can deliver smarter, more relevant experiences and push the category forward."

How has social media reacted?

Though the news hasn't gone down well, as people on social media noted how it perpetuates the notion that dating apps are superficial and also the fact that people can lie about their height anyway.

A screenshot from a Tinder user showing the new height preference feature was shared on Reddit - here are some of the responses.





"It's the only way they're going to get women to pay for the service too," one person wrote.

A second person said: "I feel like this just ends with every single guy lying about their height on their profile (even more than before)."

"Honesty is already discouraged on dating apps. Filters just push that tendency to be dishonest even further," a third person said.

A fourth person replied: "Well, boys I'm officially ordering those stilt shoes."

The news has since been discussed on there and other platforms such as X, formerly Twitter.

"Not to side with the men here, but why do women 5'3" and under have such strong preferences for men 6ft+. You are a hobbit, 5'8" is tall enough. You can't even tell when your 5'8" boyfriend is lying about being 6'0" because you're so short," one user wrote in a post that's racked up 330,000 likes.









"Is there a weight filter for men?" one person asked.





"Men have preferences and so do women. Some men prefer tall women, some women prefer short men. Who cares," a second person said.





A third person shared: "What's the point of a height filter on Tinder if men will just lie anyways lol."









"When are they adding a weight filter?" a fourth person asked.





"This really isn’t a big deal. As a short man, if a woman doesn’t find you attractive because of your height then why would you want to be with her anyway?"





Someone else posted, "Boycotting in defence of short men (I’ve already been banned for 2 years)."









"All I ever wanted was a political affiliation filter," one added.

Indy100 has reached out to Tinder for comment.

