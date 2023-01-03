Here's how much money a Japanese man spent 'turning into a wolf'

A man splurged a jaw-dropping £18,000 (Rs 18 lakh) to transform into a wolf and walk on his hind legs.

The niche costume was designed by a company called Zeppet, which posted the final product on its Instagram page.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his love for animals inspired him to have the unique creation made.

"Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of being one someday," he said as per Hindustan Times.

"We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications," he added.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





The custom-made costume took around 50 days to complete, with the new owner saying he was massively impressed.

The man visited the studio, where they analysed various images and footage of real-life wolves before taking measurements to make it happen.

"At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined," he continued.



"Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort," he said.

The company, Zeppet, have previously made another person's dreams become a reality after creating a real-life dog costume for a man called Toco. He paid a staggering £12,000 (Rs 12 lakh) for his new outfit.

Indy100 reached out to Zeppet for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.