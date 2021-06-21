Man who waved gun at BLM protesters forced to give up weapon ... buys new assault rifle two days later

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia received backlash last June after they wielded their guns outside of their mansion at racial justice protestors.

This month the pair appeared before a court to admit their actions had placed peaceful protesters in harm’s way.

Mr McCloskey pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor of assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine. Ms McCloskey pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor of harassment and was ordered to pay $2,000.

The McCloskey’s, who are both personal injury lawyers, won’t serve any prison time but both were ordered to give up their weapons.

According to the Mail, they wanted the weapons to be donated to a museum of historical artifacts but then later agreed to have the guns destroyed.

But despite agreeing to relinquish the weapons that they pointed at protesters, they will also reportedly be free to purchase guns again in the future.

So - flash forward two days later, and Mr McCloskey showed off his new gun purchase, taking to Twitter to post photos of himself and his wife posing with the gun.

Mr McCloskey also doesn’t appear to have much remorse for his behavior last summer, telling reporters outside of the courthouse that he would “do it again.”

“A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them down,” he began in a tweet. “The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family. They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled “imminent fear” in the mob. I’d do it again,” he continued.

In subsequent tweets, Mr McCloskey stated that he is not surrendering “any other firearms!” will continue to be a second amendment advocate “in Missouri and around the country,” and has “more guns to protect my family where that came from!”

In the midst of the photos being released of the couple last year, people saw them as extremely aggressive towards those who were marching through the gated community to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson in the midst of the nationwide protests after the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans, on the other hand, spoke out in support of the couple, considering them law-abiding homeowners who defended their property.

The newest gun purchase comes a month after Mr McCloskey announced that he’s running for a US Senate seat as a Republican candidate in Missouri.

“YOU PLED GUILTY. You’re the perfect @MissouriGOP candidate, Mr McClown,” a person tweeted.