McDonald’s lovers have been left decidedly unhappy after it emerged that an exciting new menu addition won’t be hitting the UK.

The fast food chain sent fans into a McFlurry when it announced it would be rolling out Happy Meals for adults, complete with a special toy.

From 3 October, diners at the iconic outlet will be able to get their hands on the limited edition boxes, each one containing a Big Mac or nuggets, fries, a drink and one of four collectible figurines.

The only problem is, this slice of nostalgia can only be enjoyed in the US.

A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed in a statement: “We have no plans to roll this out in the UK,” leaving British burger lovers devastated.





Announcing the venture last month, McDonald’s USA said its collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market would “reignite a new generation’s love for our food and the brand”.

Sadly, the franchise hasn’t extended its love to Britain, just when we could do with a bit of happiness.

