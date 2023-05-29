MrBeast has just released one of his most expensive and creative videos ever that almost broke a YouTube record and has been showered with praise for the quality of production and the amount of money poured into it.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, the real name Jimmy Donaldson, has returned to one of his big-scale projects for his latest video after recently embarking on philanthropic endeavours such as helping people see and hear again.

His new video was very different in comparison as was similar to something that you might see in Squid Game. It involved 100 contestants aged 1 to 100 all trapped inside clear plastic boxes.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The idea is to see how long they could all last while inside the boxes until only one contestant remains with challenges arising to whittle down the players quicker. The winner will receive $500k as a reward.

The video clocks in at 25 minutes and all things aside it is a genuinely well put together and compelling watch.

Ages 1 - 100 Fight For $500,000 www.youtube.com





At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 43 million times on YouTube which Donaldson claimed almost broke the record for the number of views on the platform within 24 hours.

In the comments Donaldson added that he and his team had spent "millions of dollars and months working on this video, I hope you all liked it."

It's fair to say that it has gone down well with his fans. One person wrote: "This is one of the best Mr. Beast videos ive ever seen. It had the competitiveness and drama that we expect from challenges but added great representation throughout all the ages and some amazing emotional and heartwarming roller coasters. Well done!"

Another added: "This is by far my most favorite challenge from Jimmy!"

A third said: "This was actually epic. Way to take elements of other reality shows and make it your own."

We won't giveaway any spoilers but its worth sticking around for the entire video which has both a tense and wholesome ending.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.